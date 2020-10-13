Pashinyan Discusses Artsakh with Opposition Leaders

YEREVAN (Azatutyun.am)—Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met on Monday with senior members of several Armenian opposition groups, including the former ruling Republican Party, to discuss the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

The meeting was held behind the closed doors and Pashinyan made no public statements afterwards.

Pashinyan’s press office said he briefed them on diplomatic and other steps taken by the Armenian government in response to the “war unleashed by Azerbaijan with Turkey’s backing.”

It said he also answered questions asked by the representatives of the Republican Party of Armenia, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, former President Levon Ter-Petrosian’s Armenian National Congress and several other opposition parties not represented in the parliament.

“The representatives of the political forces presented their observations and proposals regarding the fight against the enemy and further actions,” the office added in a statement.

Participants of the meeting also gave few details.

“We made very clear what we think now,” the ARF’s Ishkhan Saghatelyan told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service. “I just cannot publicize that given the martial law and things that cannot be disclosed at this point.”

Saghatelyan said his party disagrees with Pashinyan’s Karabakh-related policy but declined to elaborate. “We have many concerns which we voiced in a very clear and direct way,” he said.

Pashinyan held a separate meeting on Sunday with senior lawmakers representing his My Step bloc and the two parliamentary opposition parties, Bright Armenia and Prosperous Armenia. Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan also attended it.

“It was an open conversation,” My Step’s Arman Yeghoyan said on Monday. “The prime minister answered all questions.”

“It’s a war and the situation is very difficult,” said Bright Armenia leader Edmon Marukyan. “The fate of our state and each of us is now being determined on the battlefield.”