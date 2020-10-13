Did an Israeli Drone, Operated by Azeris, Crash in Iran?

Resident of a village in northwestern Iran’s region woke up Tuesday to find a military drone had crashed in the vast farmlands in Parsabad-Moghan county of the country’s Ardebil province, reported Armenpress.

Behrouz Nedayi, the region’s deputy governor, told the IRNA state news agency that there were no damages as a result of the crash.

This is the second drone to land in Iran’s territory since Azerbaijan began aggressively attacking Artsakh on September 27.

Photos of the wreckage of the almost intact drone quickly surfaced on social media, prompting experts to assert that the UAV in fact was an Israeli-made Harop attack drone, which can be armed.

The Harop drone, manufactured by the state-run Israeli Aerospace Industries, has been widely—and indiscriminately—used by Azerbaijan forces, who, aided by Turkey-backed jihadists, have been attacking Artsakh for more than two weeks

Armenia’s military experts, including specialists at the military-analytical site razm.info, conducted their own study of the photos and confirmed that the drone that crashed in the farmlands of Iran was, in fact, a Harop kamikaze drone.

فیلمی از لاشه که کانال تلگرامی پارس اباد منتشر کرده pic.twitter.com/a0QiBBJeTM — Reza_Mad (@maysam21901) October 13, 2020



It seems Azerbaijan has gifted Iran Israel’s sough-after military technology.

Iran is known to be leading manufacturer of drones in the region. There is no doubt that Iranian expert will forensically study the crashed drone to glean its state-of-the-art technology.

While Iranian officials have expressed serious concerns about the recent military activity spilling into its territory, there is no doubt that Tehran will not kick a gift horse in the mouth.