14-Year-Old Boy Injured from Azeri Drone Attack on Vardenis

Moscow says Russian Military checking on reports of Azeri attacks on Armenia

A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition when he and his family were hit by a rocket fired from an Azerbaijani drone on Armenia’s Vardenis region in the Gegharkounik.

Narek Arzoyan and his family were headed to their farm for the fall harvest when their car was hit early Wednesday morning local time. The 14-year-old Narek suffered serious injures from shrapnel and was transported to a hospital in Yerevan.

Armenia’s Health Ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said the boy sustained shrapnel wounds to his chest, abdominal trauma and has developed pneumothorax. “Doctors say the boy is in serious condition,” she said.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry reported the attack on Armenia’s territory saying that Azerbaijani forces had targeted military installation and equipment in the Vardenis region, based on the groundless assumption that the equipment was “ready to strike at peaceful settlements in Azerbaijan.”

The Russian military officers are verifying reports on strikes carried out by Azerbaijan on the territory of Armenia, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to the RIA Novosti news agency.

“Our military agency is checking the information, they are in constant contact with their partners of the two countries. You know that the defense minister held phone talks with his counterparts of the two countries. That information is being checked and analyzed,”Peskov said.

Asked if that information is confirmed, whether it will mean that some mechanisms of CSTO will enter into force, Peskov said, “Let’s wait for the results of checking”.

“It is obvious that Azerbaijan is not only refusing to implement the ceasefire which should have been established on the basis of joint statement of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, agreed on October 10 at the initiative of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, but also with blatant instigation of Turkey, seeks to expand the geography of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, by attacking and resorting to open aggression against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia,” Armenia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

“We strongly condemn Azerbaijan’s attempts of armed aggression against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia and warn that Azerbaijan’s provocative actions will lead to irreversible military-political consequences, for which the leadership of Azerbaijan bears full responsibility,” said the Foreign Ministry adding that Azerbaijan action “will receive the appropriate response.”