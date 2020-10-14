Trump Aware Turkey is ‘Reinforcing Azerbaijan,’ Pompeo Says

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday confirmed that the United States is aware of Turkey’s involvement in the Karabakh conflict, saying Ankara is Ankara is “reinforcing” Azerbaijan.

In his Wednesday morning briefing, Pompeo said he has discussed the matter with President Donald Trump.

“I don’t want to get into the conversations that are ongoing and continue to be ongoing, but suffice it to say I spoke to President Trump about this just this morning briefly,” said Pompeo.

“We are watching what’s taking place there. We have joined our European partners and, frankly, many countries around the world to ask that there be a ceasefire as a beginning of a solution to the conflict,” Pompeo said.

“We have watched the reporting of civilians deaths. We have watched Turkey begin to reinforce Azerbaijan,” added Pompeo. “We have asked every international player to stay out of the region, not to continue to reinforce trouble. We are working to deliver that,” added Pompeo.

The Secretary of State said the U.S. is using its “diplomatic toolkit to try to achieve an outcome that is a solution based on international law.”

“It’s pretty straightforward, we are focused on it. We are paying a great deal of attention to it, and we’ve frankly done some work that I think increases the likelihood that the objectives that I just identified actually take place,” he added.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Pompeo offered the same false-parity that has been emanating from the State Department for 30 years now in reference to the Karabakh conflict.

“The United States calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to implement their commitments to a ceasefire as agreed and cease targeting civilian areas, such as Ganja and Stepanakert. We deplore the loss of human life and remain committed to a peaceful settlement,” said Pompeo on Twitter, referring first to Azerbaijan’s second largest city, which was hit by one bomb last week and then Stepanakert, Artsakh’s capital, which has been under continuous shelling by Azerbaijan for more than week.