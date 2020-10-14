Calif. Armenian Legislative Caucus Condemns Azerbaijan’s Attacks on Artsakh

In a “dear colleague” letter, four members of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus strongly condemned Azerbaijan’s attack on Artsakh and called out Turkey for its role in supporting Azerbaijan in its aggression toward Armenians.

State Senators Anthony Portantino and Scott Wilk, as well as State Assemblymembers Adrin Nazarian and Laura Friedman urged their colleagues ”to support Artsakh and the Armenians being affected by the Azeri and Turkish aggression by posting your support on social media to show that you condemn the attacks, ask for a ceasefire, support lasting peace, and stand with Artsakh.”

“On September 27, 2020 Azerbaijan launched an unprovoked attack on Artsakh by shelling military positions and innocent civilian populations. In recent days the shelling has continued into Stepanakert, the capital city of Artsakh, Shushi, and other populated areas,” the lawmakers wrote.

“Azerbaijan has a long-standing history of constant human rights violations and targeting innocent Armenians in Artsakh. Turkey has played an active role in supporting Azerbaijan’s aggression toward Artsakh by providing arms, logistical and communications support, and even transporting paid Jihadist mercenaries to Azerbaijan from Libya and the Turkish Syrian border,” the letter emphasized.

“Turkey has had a long history of violence against the Armenian people and this violence is a continuation of the hatred and atrocious crimes that Turkey committed against the Armenian people during the genocide over 100 years ago. Over 5,0000 individuals including both civilians and military personnel have been killed and the situation is escalating at a rapid pace,” the lawmakers informed their colleagues.

“This conflict stretches beyond Artsakh and into the Armenian community in California as several hate crimes against the Armenian diaspora community were perpetrated in the last few weeks. The Krouzian-Zekarian-Vasbouragan Armenian School in San Francisco was vandalized with graffiti that conveyed anti-Armenian messages specifically emanating from Turkish terrorist organizations. The school was later riddled with bullets from a drive by shooting. In addition, The St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church fell victim to an arson attack. These attacks need to be stopped,” explained the letter.

The lawmakers provided pro-Artsakh graphics to their fellow legislator and urged them post supportive messages on social media.