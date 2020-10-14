Attack on Armenia’s Missile Systems Paves Way for Retaliation, Says Defense Ministry

Azerbaijan launches attacks along several Artsakh border direction

Shelling of Martakert and other civilian centers continue

Azeri forces fired at a hospital in north-eastern Artsakh

An attack on the missile systems of the Republic of Armenia paves the way for Armenian forces to retaliates, said Armenia’s Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan during a press briefing on Wednesday.

The Defense Department official was referring to an early morning drone attack by Azerbaijan on Vardenis, which critically injured a 14-year-old boy, who along with his family, was headed to a farm for the fall harvest.

“During the day we received reports about that missile systems which were under military control were targeted in the territory of the Republic of Armenia. which would legitimizes possible retaliation by the Republic of Armenia and targeting of similar military objects in the territory of Azerbaijan,’’ explained Hovhannisyan.

“The Azerbaijani armed forces resumed offensive operations from the early morning hours, particularly in the northern and southern directions in Artsakh,’’ Hovhannisyan said, adding that the Azerbaijani armed forces intensively used heavy artillery and manpower, but used fewer armored vehicles.

“The losses suffered by the Azerbaijani armed forces are quite notable, particularly in terms of manpower. During the day they also used air attacks, which were not successful,’’ Hovhannisyan added as he continued to report on Azerbaijan’s violation of a ceasefire that went into effect on Saturday.

The Azerbaijani armed forces also fired at a hospital in north east of Artsakh, the Artsakh Defense Ministry reported Wednesday. It said the hospital was also treating civilian patients.

“This is an obvious war crime, and the entire responsibility of its consequences falls on the Azerbaijani military-political leadership,” the defense ministry said.

The Azerbaijani military also bombarded the town of Martakert in Artsakh with rocket-artillery strikes and air power, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense said.

“Azerbaijan continues violating the humanitarian ceasefire by once again targeting peaceful settlements and villages. In addition to launching rocket-artillery strikes at the town of Martkakert, the Azerbaijani forces also used air power in this direction today. The Defense Army units are taking appropriate countermeasures to suppress the attacks,” the Defense Ministry said.

The Azerbaijani military continued to launch intense rocket-artillery attacks on Wednesday in the southern, south-eastern, northern and north-eastern directions of Artsakh, the Artsakh Defense Ministry said.

The Azeri bombardments were most intense in the south-eastern, northern and north-eastern sections.