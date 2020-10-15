Glendale Memorial Hospital Donates Thousands of Essential Medical Supplies to Armenia

GLENDALE—Dignity Health – Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center is saddened by the devastation and growing crisis in Armenia. As a result of the recent and ongoing attacks in Armenia, the hospital’s staff and physicians took immediate action to review its medical supply inventory and ship a large donation of much-needed items to Armenia to help care for the injured.

“Our mission to help our community includes moments like these that have an impact from around the globe,” states Jill Welton, Hospital President, Glendale Memorial. “The hospital’s donation of surgical and medical supplies, nearing $50,000 in value, were provided to the Armenia Fund and Armenian American Nurses Association. The people of Armenia need as much support as we can provide and we will continue to collect and send additional supplies in the coming days.”

“Thank you to Glendale Memorial Hospital for standing with us during this very difficult time,” shared Tagui Sarkisyan, President of the Armenian American Nurses Association. “Our community depends on the compassionate care of Glendale Memorial, and their leadership at a moment like this means so much.”

If you would like to make a charitable donation, contact the Glendale Memorial Health Foundation at (818) 502-2375 or make a direct donation to the International Mission at https://www.supportglendale.org/ways-to-give/donate-online. 100% of the funds donated will be used in partnership with the Armenian Relief Society (Western Region) who will then work with their sister chapter in Artsakh.

Founded in 1926, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center is a 334-bed, acute care, nonprofit, community hospital located in Glendale, California. The hospital offers a full complement of services, including its award-winning heart center, the colorectal surgery institute, a gastrointestinal program, and is a Los Angeles County approved primary stroke center. The hospital shares a legacy of humankindness with Dignity Health, one of the largest health care systems. Visit dignityhealth.org/glendalememorial for more information.