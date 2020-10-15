Videos Surface of Azeris Executing Armenian POWs

WARNING: Content might be disturbing to reader. Discretion advised.



Videos have surfaced showing Azerbaijani soldiers Azerbaijani troops capturing two Armenian soldiers, reportedly near Hadrut, and executing them point blank.

The videos were first reported by the public analytical website Southfront.

The videos show Azerbaijani soldiers capturing two Armenian soldiers, tying them up with the Armenian tri-color and killing them point blank. One of the Armenian soldiers seems to an older man.

The Azerbaijani government, including its defense ministry, have claimed that Armenians were sharing “fake videos” that were not related to the Karabakh conflict.

The videos have caught the attention of Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan, who took to Twitter to call the incident “another proof of Azerbaijani war crimes, but this time it has been spread by Azerbaijani sources.”

‘’Footage has been released on Azerbaijani social media showing how Azerbaijani servicemen are humiliating and killing Artsakh/Karabakh war prisoners, one of them an elderly civilian. We already have many proofs of such war crimes, but the Azerbaijani defense ministry denies it. Here is a proof from an Azerbaijani source,’’ Beglaryan wrote.