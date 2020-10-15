Memorial Service: Hagop J. Manjikian

HAGOP J. MANJIKIAN

On the occasion of the first anniversary of Hagop Manjikian’s passing, a virtual memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino. The virtual service will be live via Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church’s service broadcast on Facebook Live.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Knar Manjikian

Daughter, Tamar and George Mashigian

Daughter, Salpy Manjikian

Daughter, Victoria Manjikian

And the entire Manjikian, Mashigian, Sipantzi and Avedian families, relatives and friends.