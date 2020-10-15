Memorial Service: Hagop J. Manjikian

HAGOP J. MANJIKIAN
On the occasion of the first anniversary of Hagop Manjikian’s passing, a virtual memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino. The virtual service will be live via Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church’s service broadcast on Facebook Live.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Knar Manjikian
Daughter, Tamar and George Mashigian
Daughter, Salpy Manjikian
Daughter, Victoria Manjikian
And the entire Manjikian, Mashigian, Sipantzi and Avedian families, relatives and friends.
