Azeri POWs Get Medical Care in Artsakh while Artsakh Captives are Executed by Azeris

All Azerbaijani soldiers who have been detained as prisoners of war by Artsakh’s military are being provided with necessary medical treatment, Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan told Armenpress on Friday.

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said the killing of Armenian captives shows the depth of Azerbaijan’s “barbarism. He made the remark during a joint press conference with his Greek counterpart, Niko Denidas who is visiting Yerevan.

Saying that it was not the first instance where Azerbaijani soldiers have tortured or executive captive Armenian soldiers, Mnatsakanyan emphasized that the current fight in Artsakh is “for the existence of our compatriots, and nothing will keep us from it.”

“I again want to bow before all that courageous men who are currently fighting for that. Our task will be to strongly show the depth of this barbarism to the international community, to show what we are dealing with,” emphasized Mnatsakanyan who said the gist of the Karabakh conflict is that any civilized norms are subject to destruction by Azerbaijan.

Beglaryan, who denounced Azerbaijan’s cruelty, posted a video on his Twitter account depicting captured Armenian soldiers being tied with the Armenian tricolor and being shot point blank by Azerbaijani soldiers.

On Friday, the Artsakh Human Rights Defender told Armenpress that he an Azerbaijani POW recently underwent surgery performed by doctors in Artsakh.

“In accordance with humanitarian rules, international law and our national legislation he is being given humane treatment. Surgery was conducted based on his medical condition,” said Beglaryan who said that he had personally inquired about the POW’s condition. He also pointed out that all other captured Azeri soldier had received the appropriate medical care.

Sources in Artsakh told Armenpress that the Azeri POW in question (also pictured) has been identified as Yulsiyv Nuradin Bakhtilaroghlu. He has been hospitalized in Artsakh for the past 10 days.

Azerbaijan continued to violate the humanitarian ceasefire agreement that went into effect last week. On Wednesday, during their ongoing relentless and indiscriminate attacks on villages and towns in Artsakh, Azerbaijani forces, with help of Turkey-backed terrorist mercenaries, even shelled a civilian hospital, not even taking into consideration that, perhaps, one their own servicemen could be receiving treatment there.

“Terrorists cannot even imagine that those hospitals are treating their own military servicemen captured by Artsakh military forces,” Armenia’s Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said referring to Wednesday’s attack on the hospital.