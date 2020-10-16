Biden-Harris Campaign Issues Position Statement on Armenian Issues

The campaign of Vice-President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris on Thursday issued a position paper delineating what they said Biden had done on Armenian issues, and outlining what a Biden-Harris administration would accomplish.

This announcement comes two days after both Biden and Harris, in separate remarks, addressed the Karabakh conflict and called for its peaceful settlement.

The complete text of the campaign statement entitled “Joe Biden’s Support for the Armenian People” is presented below.

Joe Biden’s Support for the Armenian People

“I stand…with all Armenians and the Armenian-American community, which has contributed so much to our nation, in remembering and honoring the victims of the Armenian Genocide.” Vice President Joe Biden, April 24, 2020.

What Joe Biden Has Done

As a U.S. Senator, Joe Biden led congressional efforts to recognize the Armenian Genocide. Last year, Joe Biden endorsed bipartisan legislation in Congress that officially recognized and established an ongoing U.S. commemoration of the Armenian Genocide.

This year on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, he called for the genocide to be fully acknowledged and pledged support for its recognition. He stated then that “[i]f we do not fully acknowledge, commemorate, and teach our children about genocide, the words ‘never again’ lose their meaning.”

The Obama-Biden administration provided U.S. assistance to Armenia and humanitarian support for Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh). With the Vice President’s leadership , the United States was a full partner in the OSCE Minsk Group peace process to end the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

When the conflict reignited in September 2020, Joe Biden called for the Trump administration to more actively engage in seeking a peaceful resolution and to demand that other states, such as Turkey, stay out of the conflict.

The Obama-Biden administration pushed for the full normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia, including opening the border and resumption of trade.

What Biden Will Do