Funeral Notice: Araxie (Deirmenjian) Varjabedian

ARAXIE (DEIRMENJIAN) VARJABEDIAN
(Born in 1924, Jerusalem)
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and relative Araxie Varjabedian, who passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday,22 October, 1 p.m. at Rose Hills Memorial Cemetery, 3888 Workman Mill Rd., Whittier, Ca 90601.
She is survived by her:
Daughter, Vicki -Shoghag Hovanessian
Son, Shanoor and Silva Varjabedian and children, Arek and Liana
Grandson, Dr. Armen and Lenna Hovanessian and children, Raffi and Athena
Granddaughter, Ani Hovanessian and children, Ara, Armen and Alec
Granddaughter, Aileen and Chahe Agopian and children, Alexei and Alessandra
Sister, Meline Najarian and family
Sister-in-law, Sirvart Deirmenjian and family
And the entire Varjabedian, Hovanessian, Najarian, Deirmenjian, Derbalian, Dodakian, Bourghol, Sarkissian, Postoyan, Minissian, Kalaydjian, Agopian, Dilsizian, Janoyan and Terzian families, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AGBU Sissag Varjabedian Saturday Armenian School, (55 East 59th Street, New York, NY 10022) or St. Joachim and Anne Armenian Apostolic Church, (12600 South Ridgeland Ave, Palos Heights, IL 60463).
