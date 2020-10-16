Funeral Notice: Araxie (Deirmenjian) Varjabedian

ARAXIE (DEIRMENJIAN) VARJABEDIAN

(Born in 1924, Jerusalem)

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and relative Araxie Varjabedian, who passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday,22 October, 1 p.m. at Rose Hills Memorial Cemetery, 3888 Workman Mill Rd., Whittier, Ca 90601.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Vicki -Shoghag Hovanessian

Son, Shanoor and Silva Varjabedian and children, Arek and Liana

Grandson, Dr. Armen and Lenna Hovanessian and children, Raffi and Athena

Granddaughter, Ani Hovanessian and children, Ara, Armen and Alec

Granddaughter, Aileen and Chahe Agopian and children, Alexei and Alessandra

Sister, Meline Najarian and family

Sister-in-law, Sirvart Deirmenjian and family

And the entire Varjabedian, Hovanessian, Najarian, Deirmenjian, Derbalian, Dodakian, Bourghol, Sarkissian, Postoyan, Minissian, Kalaydjian, Agopian, Dilsizian, Janoyan and Terzian families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AGBU Sissag Varjabedian Saturday Armenian School, (55 East 59th Street, New York, NY 10022) or St. Joachim and Anne Armenian Apostolic Church, (12600 South Ridgeland Ave, Palos Heights, IL 60463).