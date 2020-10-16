Funeral Notice: Arsene Baran

ARSENE BARAN

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather and relative Arsene Baran, who passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Hasmig Baran

Daughter, Aleen and Mardig Oruncakciel and children, Karin, Bedros-Ara and Sarin

Sister, Hilda and Mheid Khoury and family (Toronto, Canada)

Sister, Victoria and John Buttler and family (Chattanooga, Tenessee)

Sister, Elizabeth and John Boladian (Detroit, Illinois)

Brother, Jack and Araxi Baran and family (Sidney, Australia)

Aunt, Nevart Kupelian (Beirut, Lebanon)

Sister in-law, Sona and Zaven Khanjian and family

Sister in-law, Nora and Vahan Bezdikian and family

And the entire Baran, Oruncakciel, Khoury, Buttler, Boladian, Kupelian, Piloyan, Khanjian and Bezdikian families, relatives and friends.