The Chamlian for Artsakh Challenge brought in generous $284,470 to better aid compatriots in the Homeland!

As Azeri and Turkish aggression continues to threaten Armenia and Artsakh, Chamlian Armenian School continues to take a proactive approach in standing firmly in support of not only the brave soldiers who continue to defend the Homeland, but also the civilians who have suffered greatly due to this war.

On Friday, October 2, the launched the “Chamlian for Artsakh Initiative.” As much needed funds are of vital importance to ensuring the continued existence of Artsakh, the challenge started off with making a donation to the Armenia Fund then creating a video message as to why one donated and, lastly, nominating other families to join in on the collective effort to assist the Homeland in every way.

Launching the challenge, Chamlian Armenian School initially set the goal at $5,000. In less than 24 hours, that goal was met and exceeded to over $10,000. As the generous contributions from both Chamlian families as well as others continued to pour in, Chamlian Armenian School decided to extend the goal up to $60,000. With each goal being met and exceeded within hours of each other, Chamlian Armenian School was also given a generous donation of $50,000 from a selfless and anonymous parent at the school. Once the donations surpassed the $100,000 mark, the Avanes family, being a Chamlian alumni family as well, decided to make an incredibly generous donation of $150,000 through their business Allied Lending Group. Lastly, the Bilzerian family very generously donated $25,000 through the Garni Foundation.

With this unified effort and passionate display of patriotism, Chamlian Armenian School was excited to announce a total donation of $284,470! 100% of proceeds have been donated to the Armenia Fund, but the school had still not completed their mission to continue supporting Armenia and Artsakh in every way; a supply drive organized by the Armenian Club through which each grade level was asked to bring in specific items was held and has already filled up the entire auditorium at Chamlian Armenian School. These items will be sorted through, organized, packed, and handed off to the Armenian Relief Society in the school’s ongoing active campaign to ensure adequate support is provided.

Furthermore, Chamlian Armenian School also continues its close collaboration with the Armenian National Committee of America (Western Region) in raising social awareness and participating in active social media campaigns as well as promoting the initiative of calling our Representatives to urge them to vote in favor of Armenia and Artsakh regarding any and all legal matters.