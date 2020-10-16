Pashinyan Meets with Army Reserve Units

“We will not allow the enemy to trample on our homeland,” said Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Friday when he visited one of the military units of the Defense Ministry, where he met with the reserve forces heading to the frontline.

“I wish I could give a speech to you and say that your homeland no longer needs your military service and in needs you in the civilian. But this would not be true, because we are here—you are here—because the homeland needs you and all of us to serve,” Pashinyan told the reservists.

The prime minister told the departing soldiers that the enemy must not be allowed to trample upon the Armenian homeland, recalling his volunteer enlistment during the 2016 April War.

‘’When in 2016 I made the decision to go and protect the homeland as a volunteer, it happened in an instant. When I woke up in the morning and saw my newborn daughter sleeping, I said that I have to go to protect her peaceful sleep, and if necessary, I will die for the sake of the homeland, so my child, my neighbor’s child, my friend’s child can live and win. And we will not back down, we will not retreat, we will not give up, we will defend our homeland to the fullest,’’ Pashinyan said.

Before meeting with the reserve units, Pashinyan attended the funeral of private officer Marat Manukyan, who fell protecting Artsakh from Azerbaijani aggression.

VIEW GALLERY: Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attends funeral of fallen soldier

“Today I attended the funeral of fallen serviceman, private Marat Manukyan,” Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page. “I offered my condolences, listened to his parents, had a private conversation with his father and understood from the conversation that I have correctly perceive the aspirations and desires of our people regarding the existing situation.”

“We must stand up for our rights, our homeland, our state and the blood shed by our martyrs. There is no alternative. We have to reinforce our will for victory,’’ added Pashinyan.