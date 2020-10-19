Artsakh Forces Down Turkish Bayraktar Drone

Video footage showing the wreckage of the five drones downed by Artsakh’s Defense Army proves that at least one of them was a Turkish Bayraktar TB2, the Artsakh Defense Ministry reported.

The sensor and optic gyroscope of the footage is similar to that of Bayraktar TB2 drone. Additionally, one of the power cables has an inscription in Turkish that reads, “GÜÇ ve Haberleşme Kablosu,” which means power supply and communication cable.

VIEW GALLERY: Artsakh Forces down Turkish Bayrakdar drone

An official investigation is pending.