In Artsakh, German Lawmakers Call for Sanctions Against Ankara and Baku

“What is being done in Artsakh by Azerbaijan with the support of Turkey and terrorist organizations is a great crime against humanity,” said one Bundestag member warning of threat of genocide.

A group of German lawmakers arrived in Artsakh and after seeing first-hand the destruction caused by Azerbaijan called on the international community to apply though sanctions against Baku and Ankara, which has been unequivocally backing Azerbaijan.

The Bundestag members from the Alternative Germany Party said at a press conference in Stepanakert on Sunday that they went to Artsakh to see the real situation “with their own eyes,” because the coverage of the Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh in the German media was “unfair.”

“We were in Shushi and saw that Azerbaijan, with the help of Turkey, bombed the church. Today in Stepanakert we saw with our own eyes that residential buildings were shelled, although there were no military facilities or equipment nearby,” said one of the lawmakers at the press conference.

Representatives of the Bundestag called Azerbaijan’s attack on the civilian population of Artsakh, carried out with the help of Turkey, as a great crime against humanity. “We call on the world’s parliaments to stop limiting themselves to words, and to take action as soon as possible, he said, stressing the need to impose tough sanctions against Turkey and Azerbaijan, which will contribute to the early end of hostilities.”

“We are here to wake up the European people, to try to find solutions,” said one lawmaker who stressed that there is a threat of genocide in Artsakh.

The members of parliament said that if the use of Syrian mercenaries by the Azerbaijani army in the war against Artsakh is proved, the international community will have to consider Azerbaijan as the main executor and as an international terrorist.

At the same time, the German lawmakers drew attention to the fact that by the order of Turkey, Azerbaijan left the negotiation process of the OSCE Minsk Group and preferred to use force to resolve this issue. “If we take into account the facts and steps taken by Azerbaijan earlier, it becomes clear that the Azerbaijani authorities were never ready for a peaceful solution of the issue,” said one of the lawmakers.

The lawmakers said that Germany cannot be involved in this conflict with weapons, but, in their opinion, the use of sanctions by their authorities could deal a stronger blow.

“We regret that Turkey is fighting against Artsakh with the money of the European Union, including Germany,” one of the lawmakers stressed.

The Bundestag members met on Monday with Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan who

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan who thanked the lawmakers for visiting Artsakh at their own initiative and observing the problems of Artsakh-Armenians under war conditions, expressing hope that they will be presented to the German people and leadership.

“ We have been working with this party for five years now. I think the fact of their presence in Artsakh at their own initiative during these hard days of war testifies to the effectiveness of that cooperation,” said President Harutyunyan.

In turn one of the Bundestag lawmakers shared his impressions from the visit and stated that what is currently being done by Azerbaijan with the support of Turkey and terrorist organizations is a great crime against humanity and the international community should give a proper response. He stated that the best means to counter Baku’s option on solving the Nagorno Karabakh conflict by force can be the recognition of Artsakh by different countries, including the European countries.