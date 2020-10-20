ANCA-WR Announces Nov. 3 Election Endorsements

LOS ANGELES—With only two weeks left until the November 3 General Elections, the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region released its list of non-partisan endorsements, highlighting candidates and incumbents with proven track records in support of the Armenian Cause.

“As our brave soldiers in Artsakh bravely defend their land and people against the ongoing genocidal plans of Azerbaijan and Turkey, it is of utmost importance that we, as a community, make our collective voices heard loud and clear,” remarked ANCA – Western Region Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “Democracy is not a spectator sport, and it is only through civic engagement that we can convey our demands as Armenian American citizens that our government support all facets of our Cause.”

Below is the list of the 2020 ANCA-WR endorsements:

CALIFORNIA

House of Representatives

CA-02 – Jared Huffman

CA-03 – John Garamendi

CA-05 – Mike Thompson

CA-06 – Doris Matsui

CA-07 – Ami Bera

CA-10 – Josh Harder

CA-11 – Mark DeSaulnier

CA-12 – Nancy Pelosi

CA-13 – Barbara Lee

CA-14 – Jackie Speier

CA-15 – Eric Swalwell

CA-16 – Jim Costa

CA-17 – Ro Khanna

CA-18 – Anna Eshoo

CA-19 – Zoe Lofgren

CA-22 – Devin Nunes

CA-24 – Salud Carbajal

CA-25 – Christy Smith

CA-26 – Julia Brownley

CA-27 – Judy Chu

CA-28 – Adam Schiff

CA-29 – Tony Cardenas

CA-30 – Brad Sherman

CA-31 – Pete Aguilar

CA-32 – Grace Napolitano

CA-33 – Ted Lieu

CA-34 – Jimmy Gomez

CA-35 – Norma Torres

CA-37 – Karen Bass

CA-38 – Linda Sanchez

CA-39 – Gil Cisneros

CA-40 – Lucille Roybal-Allard

CA-41 – Mark Takano

CA-43 – Maxine Waters

CA-44 – Nanette Barragan

CA-45 – Katie Porter

CA-46 – Lou Correa

CA-47 – Alan Lowenthal

CA-48 – Harley Rouda

CA-49 -Mike Levin

CA-51 – Juan Vargas

CA-52 – Scott Peters

State Senate

CA-11 – Scott Wiener

CA-15 – Dave Cortese

CA-21 – Scott Wilk

CA-25 – Anthony Portantino

CA-27 – Henry Stern

CA-28 – Melissa Melendez

CA-37 – David Min

CA-39 – Toni Atkins

State Assembly

CA-17 – David Chiu

CA-19 – Phil Ting

CA-21 – Adam Gray

CA-23 – Jim Patterson

CA-24 – Marc Berman

CA-28 – Evan Low

CA-29 – Mark Stone

CA-36 – Thomas Lackey

CA-39 – Luz Rivas

CA-41 – Chris Holden

CA-43 – Laura Friedman

CA-45 – Jesse Gabriel

CA-46 – Adrin Nazarian

CA-50 – Richard Bloom

CA-57 – Lisa Calderon

CA-62 – Autumn Burke

CA-63 – Anthony Rendon

CA-64 – Mike Gipson

CA-65 – Sharon Quirk-Silva

CA-66 – Al Muratsuchi

CA-71 – Randy Voepel

Los Angeles

LA County Supervisor

Holly Mitchell

LA District Attorney

George Gascon

LA City Council – 4th District

David Ryu

College and School Board Races

LAUSD (Los Angeles Unified School District)

Scott Schmerelson

LACCD (Los Angeles Community College District)

Scott Svonkin

ARIZONA

House of Representatives

AZ-02 Ann Kirkpatrick

AZ-03 Raul Grijalva

AZ-06 David Schweikert

AZ-07 Ruben Gallego

AZ-08 Debbie Lesko

AZ-09 Greg Stanton

State Senate

AZ-20 Paul Boyer

AZ-30 Tony Navarrette

COLORADO

House of Representatives

CO-01 Diana DeGette

CO-02 Joe Neguse

CO-06 Jason Crow

CO-07 Edwin Perlmutter

State Senate

CO-21 Dominick Moreno

State House of Representatives

CO-46 Daneya Esgar

HAWAII

House of Representatives

HI-01 – Ed Case

NEBRASKA

House of Representatives

NE-01 – Jeff Fortenberry

NEVADA

House of Representatives

NV-01 – Dina Titus

NV-03 – Susie Lee

NEW MEXICO

House of Representatives

NM-01 – Deb Haaland

OKLAHOMA

House of Representatives

OK-05 – Kendra Horn

OREGON

House of Representatives

OR-01 – Suzanne Bonamici

OR-03 – Earl Blumenauer

OR-04 – Peter DeFazio

TEXAS

House of Representatives

TX-02 – Dan Crenshaw

TX-03 – Lulu Seikaly

TX-07 – Lizzie Fletcher

TX-10 – Michael McCaul

TX-16 – Veronica Escobar

TX-18 – Sheila Jackson Lee

TX-20 – Joaquín Castro

TX-29 – Sylvia Garcia

TX-32 – Colin Allred

TX-35 – Lloyd Doggett

WASHINGTON

House of Representatives

WA-07 – Pramila Jayapal

WA-09 – Adam Smith