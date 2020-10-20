ANCA-WR Announces Nov. 3 Election Endorsements

LOS ANGELES—With only two weeks left until the November 3 General Elections, the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region released its list of non-partisan endorsements, highlighting candidates and incumbents with proven track records in support of the Armenian Cause.
“As our brave soldiers in Artsakh bravely defend their land and people against the ongoing genocidal plans of Azerbaijan and Turkey, it is of utmost importance that we, as a community, make our collective voices heard loud and clear,” remarked ANCA – Western Region Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “Democracy is not a spectator sport, and it is only through civic engagement that we can convey our demands as Armenian American citizens that our government support all facets of our Cause.”
Below is the list of the 2020 ANCA-WR endorsements:
CALIFORNIA
House of Representatives
CA-02 – Jared Huffman
CA-03 – John Garamendi
CA-05 – Mike Thompson
CA-06 – Doris Matsui
CA-07 – Ami Bera
CA-10 – Josh Harder
CA-11 – Mark DeSaulnier
CA-12 – Nancy Pelosi
CA-13 – Barbara Lee
CA-14 – Jackie Speier
CA-15 – Eric Swalwell
CA-16 – Jim Costa
CA-17 – Ro Khanna
CA-18 – Anna Eshoo
CA-19 – Zoe Lofgren
CA-22 – Devin Nunes
CA-24 – Salud Carbajal
CA-25 – Christy Smith
CA-26 – Julia Brownley
CA-27 – Judy Chu
CA-28 – Adam Schiff
CA-29 – Tony Cardenas
CA-30 – Brad Sherman
CA-31 – Pete Aguilar
CA-32 – Grace Napolitano
CA-33 – Ted Lieu
CA-34 – Jimmy Gomez
CA-35 – Norma Torres
CA-37 – Karen Bass
CA-38 – Linda Sanchez
CA-39 – Gil Cisneros
CA-40 – Lucille Roybal-Allard
CA-41 – Mark Takano
CA-43 – Maxine Waters
CA-44 – Nanette Barragan
CA-45 – Katie Porter
CA-46 – Lou Correa
CA-47 – Alan Lowenthal
CA-48 – Harley Rouda
CA-49 -Mike Levin
CA-51 – Juan Vargas
CA-52 – Scott Peters
State Senate
CA-11 – Scott Wiener
CA-15 – Dave Cortese
CA-21 – Scott Wilk
CA-25 – Anthony Portantino
CA-27 – Henry Stern
CA-28 – Melissa Melendez
CA-37 – David Min
CA-39 – Toni Atkins
State Assembly
CA-17 – David Chiu
CA-19 – Phil Ting
CA-21 – Adam Gray
CA-23 – Jim Patterson
CA-24 – Marc Berman
CA-28 – Evan Low
CA-29 – Mark Stone
CA-36 – Thomas Lackey
CA-39 – Luz Rivas
CA-41 – Chris Holden
CA-43 – Laura Friedman
CA-45 – Jesse Gabriel
CA-46 – Adrin Nazarian
CA-50 – Richard Bloom
CA-57 – Lisa Calderon
CA-62 – Autumn Burke
CA-63 – Anthony Rendon
CA-64 – Mike Gipson
CA-65 – Sharon Quirk-Silva
CA-66 – Al Muratsuchi
CA-71 – Randy Voepel
Los Angeles
LA County Supervisor
Holly Mitchell
LA District Attorney
George Gascon
LA City Council – 4th District
David Ryu
College and School Board Races
LAUSD (Los Angeles Unified School District)
Scott Schmerelson
LACCD (Los Angeles Community College District)
Scott Svonkin
ARIZONA
House of Representatives
AZ-02 Ann Kirkpatrick
AZ-03 Raul Grijalva
AZ-06 David Schweikert
AZ-07 Ruben Gallego
AZ-08 Debbie Lesko
AZ-09 Greg Stanton
State Senate
AZ-20 Paul Boyer
AZ-30 Tony Navarrette
COLORADO
House of Representatives
CO-01 Diana DeGette
CO-02 Joe Neguse
CO-06 Jason Crow
CO-07 Edwin Perlmutter
State Senate
CO-21 Dominick Moreno
State House of Representatives
CO-46 Daneya Esgar
HAWAII
House of Representatives
HI-01 – Ed Case
NEBRASKA
House of Representatives
NE-01 – Jeff Fortenberry
NEVADA
House of Representatives
NV-01 – Dina Titus
NV-03 – Susie Lee
NEW MEXICO
House of Representatives
NM-01 – Deb Haaland
OKLAHOMA
House of Representatives
OK-05 – Kendra Horn
OREGON
House of Representatives
OR-01 – Suzanne Bonamici
OR-03 – Earl Blumenauer
OR-04 – Peter DeFazio
TEXAS
House of Representatives
TX-02 – Dan Crenshaw
TX-03 – Lulu Seikaly
TX-07 – Lizzie Fletcher
TX-10 – Michael McCaul
TX-16 – Veronica Escobar
TX-18 – Sheila Jackson Lee
TX-20 – Joaquín Castro
TX-29 – Sylvia Garcia
TX-32 – Colin Allred
TX-35 – Lloyd Doggett
WASHINGTON
House of Representatives
WA-07 – Pramila Jayapal
WA-09 – Adam Smith
