EU Says Armenia’s Airspace is Safe

The European Union’s Aviation Safety Risk Assessment Group said Tuesday that it deems Armenia’s airspace as safe and manageable, give the ongoing military aggression by Azerbaijan, the Armenian Civil Aviation Committee said.

The committee said it has taken measures to ensure the safety of Armenia’s airspace for civilian and humanitarian flights during the war in Artsakh.

The committee said it has published three “notes to airmen,” which in aviation circles are commonly know as NOTAMs addressed to all airlines. The first notice advises pilots to carry out extra risk assessment before flights in conditions of the ongoing military actions at the border. The second warns pilots about the possibility of drones flying in Armenian airspace given the several airspace breaches by Azerbaijan using UAVs during the course of the past three weeks.

The third NOTAM informs pilots about certain restrictions in the airspace, with some parts declared as no fly zones as safety precaution.

EUROCONTROL and EASA have expressed their confidence in the Armenian aviation authority’s measures regarding implementation of obligations and ensuring safety.