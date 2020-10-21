Funeral Notice: Haigouhi Yeghiazariantz

HAIGOUHI YEGHIAZARIANTZ
Born on February 25, 1920, Tehran, Iran
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and relative, Haigouhi Yeghiazariantz, who passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, 12:30 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
Due to current circumstances, the funeral service will be held privately.
She is survived by her:
Daughter, Anahid Yeghiazariantz
Son, Oshin Yeghiazariantz (Paris)
Son, Vahe and Aida Yeghiazarian
Granddaughter, Sevan Yeghiazarian and Nicholas Koffroth
Granddaughter, Ani Yeghiazarian and Andrew Colmar
Granddaughter, Anoush Yeghiazariantz and Sevan Karian (Paris)
And all relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Fund (www.armeniafund.org click on company and mention Yeghiazariantz Family): In memory of Haigouhi Yeghiazariantz, her family has donated $10,000 to Armenia Fund.
For condolences, please email the family: Vahe and Aida, [email protected], Anahid, [email protected] or Oshin, [email protected]
