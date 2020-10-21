Funeral Notice: Paylik Petrosian

PAYLIK PETROSIAN

Born on February 24, 1925

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and relative Paylik Petrossian, who passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91204. Interment will follow at 12:15 p.m. at the Courts of Remembrance in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

Per COVID-19 guidelines, church attendance is limited to 25 family members only.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Sonia and Dr. Beno Nersissian

Daughter, Karineh Karabidian

Grandson, Armen Asaturian and children, Arameh and Aren

Grandson, Arbi Nersissian and children, Shant and Eric

Grandson, Aris and Lusik Nersissian and children, Mana, Kayln and Vaun

Granddaughter, Arin and Silva Ghoujoumian and son, Elia

Cousin, Maro Abedian

Hermineh and Vartkes Parsanian

And all relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenia Fund. (Checks will be collected by the family).