Funeral Notice: Paylik Petrosian

PAYLIK PETROSIAN
Born on February 24, 1925
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and relative Paylik Petrossian, who passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91204. Interment will follow at 12:15 p.m. at the Courts of Remembrance in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
Per COVID-19 guidelines, church attendance is limited to 25 family members only.
She is survived by her:
Daughter, Sonia and Dr. Beno Nersissian
Daughter, Karineh Karabidian
Grandson, Armen Asaturian and children, Arameh and Aren
Grandson, Arbi Nersissian and children, Shant and Eric
Grandson, Aris and Lusik Nersissian and children, Mana, Kayln and Vaun
Granddaughter, Arin and Silva Ghoujoumian and son, Elia
Cousin, Maro Abedian
Hermineh and Vartkes Parsanian
And all relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenia Fund. (Checks will be collected by the family).
