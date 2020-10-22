ANCA Welcomes Menendez Resolutions Requiring Review of Turkey and Azerbaijan’s Human Rights Violations

Findings Would Serve as Basis for Restricting U.S. Security Assistance and Arms Sales to Erdogan and Aliyev Regimes

WASHINGTON—Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Bob Menendez (D-NJ) introduced two powerful resolutions calling on the State Department to report about Turkey and Azerbaijan’s human rights violations, and the role of U.S. security aid in the repression and aggression, reported the Armenian National Committee of America. The findings would serve as a basis for restricting or cutting all U.S. security assistance and arms sales to the two dictatorial regimes – a key policy priority for the ANCA.

“Azerbaijan’s ongoing aggression against the Armenian people – with Turkey’s full backing – has already exacted a painful toll on civilians in the region and resulted in appalling human rights abuses. The United States cannot continue providing security assistance and arms to Azerbaijan and Turkey as they move the region further and further away from peace,” said Ranking Member Menendez. “Turkey’s pattern of violence extends beyond the South Caucasus to Syria, Iraq, and Libya, and both President Aliyev and President Erdogan have inflicted appalling abuses on their own people. This resolution pushes back against Azerbaijan’s and Turkey’s human rights abuses and paves the way to stop arming two governments that so often use their security forces to harm innocent people.”

“We want to thank Senators Menendez and his colleagues for introducing tough, timely legislation requiring Secretary Pompeo to document the use of U.S. security assistance by Azerbaijan and Turkey in committing human rights abuses – against Armenians and others in the region,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “With U.S. parts and technology being discovered in Turkish-supplied weaponry deployed by Azerbaijan against Armenians civilians – and with evidence that U.S. security assistance programs have trained Azerbaijani forces directly involved in human rights abuses – we need these resolutions adopted and enacted as soon as possible.”

Joining Sen. Menendez as original cosponsors of the two resolutions are Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Senate Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Jack Reed (D-RI) as well as Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ), Bob Casey Jr. (D-PA), Ed Markey (D-MA), and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD)

According to the office of Senator Menendez, the Azerbaijan resolution requests:

— All available information concerning alleged violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms by the Government of Azerbaijan within Azerbaijan;

— A description of the steps the U.S. has taken to promote the observance of human rights in Azerbaijan;

— The Secretary’s opinion of whether extraordinary circumstances require a continuation of U.S. security assistance to Azerbaijan and all the facts suggesting such assistance is in the national interest of the U.S.;

— All available credible information concerning alleged violations of internationally recognized human rights and fundamental freedoms by the Government of Azerbaijan throughout the South Caucasus;

— Information on the likelihood that U.S. security assistance has been or will be used in the South Caucasus by the Government of Azerbaijan;

— A description of the steps the U.S. has taken to discourage practices inimical to human rights by the Government of Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus, and to disassociate the U.S. and U.S. security assistance from them.

The Turkey resolution requests:

— All available information concerning alleged violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms by the Government of Turkey within Turkey;

— A description of the steps the U.S. has taken to promote the observance of human rights in Turkey;

— The Secretary’s opinion of whether extraordinary circumstances require a continuation of U.S. security assistance to Turkey and all the facts suggesting such assistance is in the national interest of the U.S.;

— All available information concerning alleged violations of internationally recognized human rights by the Government of Turkey, its armed forces, and associated groups and persons in the south Caucasus, Syria, Libya, and Iraq;

— Information on whether U.S. security assistance has been or is likely to be used in the South Caucasus, Syria, Libya, or Iraq by the Government of Turkey;

— Information on whether U.S.-built F-16s have been used by the Government of Turkey in the South Caucasus;

— A description of steps the U.S. has taken to discourage practices inimical to human rights by the Government of Turkey in the south Caucasus, Syria, Libya, and Iraq, and to disassociate the U.S. and U.S. security assistance from them.