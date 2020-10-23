U.S. Embassy in Turkey Warns of Kidnapping and Terrorism Risks

“The U.S. Mission in Turkey has received credible reports of potential terrorist attacks and kidnappings against U.S. citizens and foreign nationals in Istanbul, including against the U.S. Consulate General, as well as potentially other locations in Turkey. U.S. citizens are advised to exercise heightened caution in locations where Americans or foreigners may gather, including large office buildings or shopping malls,” said the embassy statement.
“All American Citizen and visa services at U.S. Mission in Turkey’s facilities (including U.S. Embassy-Ankara, U.S. Consulate General-Istanbul, U.S. Consulate-Adana, and the U.S. Consular Agency-Izmir) will be temporarily suspended. Individuals with scheduled appointments will be notified by email with instructions on how to reschedule their appointments,” added the statement.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.