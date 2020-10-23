Funeral Notice: Sirvart (Hamalyan) Injeyan

SIRVART (HAMALYAN) INJEYAN

Born on May 28, 1925

It is with profound sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and relative Sirvart Injeyan, who passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at grave site with interment to follow at the Court of Liberty Hill in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park. Per COVIC-19 guidelines, attendees are asked to wear masks.

She is survived by:

Son and daughter in law, Hagop and Nora Injeyan

Daughter and son in law, Maral and Hakop Gasparian

Granddaughter and husband Angella and Arthur Balian

Grandson, Ari Injeyan

And the entire Injeyan, Gasparian, Hamalian, Aroyan, Artinian, Avedian, Boyajian, Chutjian, Der Hovanessian, Manukyan, Montez de Oca, Sabounjian, Yaghsezian and other relatives and their extended families.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Memory of Sirvart Injeyan to Armenia Fund to support our soldiers in Artsakh and Armenia.