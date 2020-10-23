L.A. County Supervisor Barger and Solis Pray for Peace in Artsakh

VIEW GALLERY: L.A. County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda Solis with Armenian Religious leaders at Grand Park

Intimate prayer service on behalf of the Armenian community impacted by the current attacks launched by Azerbaijan and Turkey

LOS ANGELES—Los Angles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda Solis joined with representatives of the Armenian religious community on Friday at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Grand Park to provide prayer and intentions for the current suffering of Armenians in Artsakh.

The faith representatives included Western Primate Archbishop Hovnan Derderian; Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan; Father Armenag Bedrossian of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Armenian Catholic Church; and Reverend Berdj Djambazian of the Armenian Evangelical Union of North America.

“The endurance of the Armenian people during this difficult time is a testament to their strength and a reflection of their history as the first nation to establish Christianity as their official religion,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Chair of the Board of Supervisors. “Faith has always been at the center of Armenian culture and spiritual leadership and inspiration is important now more than ever during this difficult time.”

“I was humbled to join Armenian faith leaders in Grand Park today at the Armenian Genocide Memorial,” said Los Angeles County Chair Pro Tem Hilda L. Solis. “We are all committed to lifting up the voices of Armenians everywhere and we continue to pray for peace.”

On September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan with the support of the Republic of Turkey, launched a premeditated and unprovoked military operation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region directly impacting Armenians in the Republic of Artsakh. Azerbaijan, in concert with Turkey, has also conducted a robust misinformation campaign to deflect their aggressive activities. This ongoing military offense has included attacks on civilian and residential structures, which killing 36 innocent civilians (including children and older adults) and wounding 115, according to the Office of the Human Rights Ombudsman of Artsakh.

Words of prayer from the faith leaders included some of the following:

“Prayer is the language of the truth. Prayer remains to be the ultimate expression of peace and harmony in the world. Today, we pray to the Almighty God to awaken in the hearts of all nations the collective responsibility to bring justice to the cause. Silence, neutrality, and apathy cannot be key factors for the recovery of justice.”

–Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America

“It is an honor for us to hear the voice of justice coming from the great County of Los Angeles and its Board of Supervisors. We pray for stillness and for peace to come and to last. We pray for a commitment to human rights and the protection of all lives. We pray for peace and for justice in our homes and on our city streets.”

–Bishop Torkom Donoyan, Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America

“We stand united at a critical moment in history when the freedom, peaceful and productive life and sacred values are under threat in the land of the first Christian nations. If the truth and justice are on our side, with God’s help, then victory is at hand.”

–Father Armenag Bedrosian, Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church

“In the Bible, Deborah’s name means ‘working bee.’ We have two wonderful supervisors who are working so hard with their compassionate attitude and heart toward the community at large. There is a human dignity that needs to be respected. We pray for peace and for harmony in our country.”

–Reverend Berj Djambazian, Armenian Evangelical Union of North America

Los Angeles County is home to the largest population of Armenians outside of Armenia. For years, the County has supported the Armenian community through continued advocacy for their rights and increased awareness of their history.