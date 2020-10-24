Couple Gets Married at Ghazachetsots Cathedral in Shushi

VIEW GALLERY: Mariam Sargsyan and Hovik Hovsepyan tied the knot in Shushi's Ghazachetsots Cathedral on Oct. 24

Despite the relentless and continuing Azerbaijani bombardments of Artsakh’s towns and cities, a couple got married on Saturday at the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral, the church in Shushi that was bombed twice by the Azeri armed forces on October 8, Armenpress reported.

The newlyweds are Mariam Sargsyan, a journalist, and Hovik Hovsepyan, who is currently serving in the Artsakh military as a volunteer. He was wearing his military fatigues during the ceremony.

Guests included the many foreign reporters currently in Artsakh, as well as Gayane Abrahamyan, a Member of Parliament from Armenia.

“This was a highly important as a message, that we won’t, in any way or form, stop living our normal lives, the war won’t stop us in any way,” Abrahamyan told Armenpress.

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan congratulated the couple through a message on social media.

“Life in Artsakh continues in conjunction with the war. And the wedding of Hovik and Mariam at Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral today is, first and foremost, a message to the entire civilized world that guns must fall silent as soon as possible. Be happy,” said Harutyunyan.