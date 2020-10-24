U.S. Embassy in Baku Warns of ‘Potential Terrorist Attacks’

The United States Embassy in Baku issued a warning to U.S. citizens living in Azerbaijan of credible threats of potential terrorist attacks.

“The U.S. Embassy in Baku has received credible reports of potential terrorist attacks and kidnappings against U.S. citizens and foreign nationals in Baku, including against hotels such as the J.W. Marriott Absheron, as well as potentially other locations in Baku,” said an announcement by the embassy late Saturday evening local time.

“U.S. citizens are advised to exercise heightened caution in locations where Americans or foreigners may gather,” said the embassy, which urged U.S. citizens to “Exercise caution and remain vigilant; avoid crowds; keep a low profile; be aware of your surroundings; stay alert in locations frequented by foreigners; and monitor local media for updates.”

This comes a day after the U.S. Embassy in Turkey warned its citizens and foreigners of possible kidnapping or terrorist attacks, said a statement issued by the embassy.

“The U.S. Mission in Turkey has received credible reports of potential terrorist attacks and kidnappings against U.S. citizens and foreign nationals in Istanbul, including against the U.S. Consulate General, as well as potentially other locations in Turkey. U.S. citizens are advised to exercise heightened caution in locations where Americans or foreigners may gather, including large office buildings or shopping malls,” said the embassy statement.