Thousands March in Syria in Support of Artsakh

Thousands of Syrian-Armenians marched in Aleppo on Sunday to protest of the Turkish-Azerbaijani attacks on Artsakh and declare their solidarity with the people of Artsakh.

According to the Kantsasar newspaper, more than 3000 demonstrators rallied in the Azizieh neighborhood of Aleppo, chanting slogans such as “End the Genocide” and “We will win.”

Aleppo provincial council member Maria Gabrielian and Syrian lawmaker Jirayr Reisian were among those who delivered remarks.