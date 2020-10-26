Dr. Sepilian Discusses Impact of War, Covid on Armenia’s Healthcare System

Armenian Medical International Conference President Dr. Vicken Sepilian on Monday discussed the impact of the Artsakh war, as well as a surge in COVID-19 cases in Armenia on the country’s healthcare system.

Sepilian told Asbarez Editor Ara Khachatourian during a Zoom interview on Monday, that the current war in Artsakh is exacerbating Armenia’s healthcare system, which, until Azerbaijan attacked on Artsakh on September 27, had made strides in flattening the curve.

Armenia’s Health Minister on Sunday said that 2,314 Covid cases were registered in a 24-hour period, with 25,412 people currently are infected with the virus. This recent surge is overwhelming hospitals in Armenia, which are also being used to treat wounded soldiers.