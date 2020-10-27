Azerbaijan Attacks Armenia’s Border with Iran; Artsakh Defense Chief Injured

Azerbaijani forces continued to violate the ceasefire on Tuesday, this time attacking border posts in Armenia’s southern border with Iran. Authorities reported that Artsakh Defense Minister and Commander of Armed Forces Lieutenant General Jalal Harutyunyan has been injured in combat.

From 10 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday local time, Azerbaijani forces, using drones, began shelling border posts along the southern border with Iran. One drone was downed and crashed into Armenia proper, Armenia’s Defense Ministry reported.

The Defense Ministry declared that it is now forced to retaliate against Azerbaijani forces.

The Armenian Border Guards units in the south have taken preventative measures to thwart the Azerbaijani aggression and, according to Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanamyan, have inflicted significant damage and losses to the Azerbaijani military units.

A second attack on Armenia’s border posts resulted in injures.

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan has appointed Major General Mikayel Arzumanyan as the country’s new defense chief and commander of Armed Forces. Arzumanyan was also promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.

“The decision to discharge Jalal Harutyunyan was imperative due to the injuries he suffered recently at a combat position and the dismissal should not become subject to misinterpretations,” said President Harutyunyan. “I wish speedy recovery to Jalal Harutyunyan and I am sure that he will return to serving his country very soon.”

President Harutyunyan said that he is confident Arzumanyan will not spare any effort in defense of the homeland.

Azerbaijani forces actively deployed drones, as they continued the shelling of civilian settlements in Martuni, Martakert and the northern villages of the Askeran district, the Artsakh Defense Ministry reported. Artsakh Armed Forces downed several drones in overnight operations.

Localized battles are taking place in several sectors of the front line. The Defence Army continues to fulfill its combat objectives, keeping the tactical situation under control.