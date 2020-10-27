Pompeo Calls Pashinyan, Aliyev

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke separately with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, the State Department said on Tuesday. Pompeo reportedly urged them to respect the U.S.-negotiated cease-fire that fell apart minutes after its implementation.

State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said that Pompeo spoke with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and urged both sides to respect the commitments to cease hostilities and stressed that “there is no military solution to this conflict,” The Hill reported

According to Pashinyan’s press office, the prime minister called Pomepo’s attention to the fact that Azerbaijan broke the ceasefire agreement reached in Washington. Pashinyan stressed that this is the third time Azerbaijan has violated the ceasefire agreement, thus ignoring the Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution of the conflict.