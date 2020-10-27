Putin, Erdogan Discuss Karabakh

MOSCOW (TASS)—During their recent phone conversation, the presidents of Russia and Turkey discussed the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as situation in Syria and Libya, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday.

“Developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone were discussed. The Russian side expressed deep concern about the ongoing military action, and the growing involvement of terrorists from the Middle East,” the press service said in a statement.

Besides, Putin informed Erdogan about “contacts with the leadership of Armenia and Azerbaijan, and measures taken for soonest ceasefire and de-escalation of the crisis.”

Leaders of the two states also agreed on “further coordination between the diplomatic and defense agencies of Russia and Turkey, and between the two countries’ special services.”

The conversation was held on the Turkish side’s initiative.

Putin and Erdogan also discussed matters of cooperation in Syria “in detail,” the press service said

The sides “noted the importance of joint efforts to implement the existing agreements on stabilization in Idlib and the Trans-Euphrates area.”

“The leaders also exchanged opinions about political settlement in Syria, including with the assistance of the Astana process guarantor nations,” the statement reads.

Besides, the leaders of Russia and Turkey “touched upon the Libyan issue, including prospects for further normalization of the situation and for stepping up intra-Libyan reconciliation talks.”