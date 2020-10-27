International Ceasefire Verification Mechanisms Are Imperative, Says Yerevan

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday emphasized the imperative for international ceasefire verification mechanisms to determine which side has violated the agreement. The Foreign Ministry stressed that official Baku has consistently opposed this option.

“Today the Ministry of Defense of Armenia emphasized that the statement issued by Azerbaijan about a missile attack from the territory of Armenia in the direction of the Barda region of Azerbaijan is a blatant lie. Neither the armed forces of Armenia nor the defense army of Artsakh launched any missile in the mentioned direction,” explained the foreign ministry.

“It has been a month since Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale war against the people of Artsakh. Throughout this period Azerbaijan falsely accused the Armenian sides of violating ceasefire to avoid responsibility for failing to comply with the ceasefire agreements reached through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” added the statement.

“Today was no exception: the Azerbaijani side shelled with cluster munitions Nngi village of Martuni region in Artsakh, where many civilians, temporarily displaced from a number of other communities, took refuge. The attack resulted in destruction and casualties among the civilian population,” reported the foreign ministry.

“At the same time, the Azerbaijani side has disseminated fake news about the missile attack in the direction of Barda region,” said the foreign ministry. “This is yet another cheap provocation by the Azerbaijani side which attests to the fact that there is no alternative to the introduction of the international verification mechanisms. Notably, Azerbaijan persistently rejects the introduction of such mechanisms.’’