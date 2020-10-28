Armenian Protesters in France Attacked with Weapons-Wielding Turks

As Armenians in France were peacefully protesting against Azerbaijan’s ongoing attacks on Artsakh, three men armed with knives and hammers attacked the protesters, injuring a participant who was hit in the head.

Soon after the attack, a scuffle ensued between the demonstrators and the assailants, who were reported to be Turkish nationals.

The demonstrators were forced to defend themselves until police and paramedic arrived at the scene. The injured demonstrator was taken to a hospital. The assailants also required medical attention.

According to one of the demonstrators, the assailants were in a vehicle that was in a traffic jam before they attacked, when the protesters blocked a major highway leading to Valence.

The protesters were demanding that French officials take decisive action against the ongoing attacks on Artsakh by Azerbaijan, which is being backed militarily by Turkey.

“We are losing our 18 to 20-year-old children at the border,” said one of the demonstrators. “And we will do anything for our voices to be heard, we will even block airports if that’s what’s needed.”

The demonstrators were chanting “We will win,” “Aliyev dictator,” “Erdogan and Aliyev are terrorists,” and calling for France to officially recognize Artsakh.