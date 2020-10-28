Glendale Officially Recognizes Artsakh Independence

Calls on President, Congress to follow lead

The Glendale City Council on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution that recognizes the independence of the Republic of Artsakh and made a call-to-action to the President and U.S. Congress to recognize the independent republic as well. The city council recognizes that the federal recognition of Artsakh will bring peace and stability in that region.

“We passed this resolution for Artsakh and its brave people since it is long overdue and well-deserved,” said Mayor of Glendale, Vrej Agajanian.

For weeks now, both Azerbaijan and Turkey have been attacking the sovereignty of Artsakh and committing heinous war crimes. Following several violations of humanitarian ceasefires, Azerbaijan has made it clear that they are interested in the ethnic cleansing of the Armenian people.

“ANCA Glendale worked with Glendale City Council to make a firm stance against Turkish-Azeri aggression,” said ANCA Glendale Chairperson, Lucy Petrosian. “With the passage of this resolution, the city stands with its residents and sets an example to what the rest of the world to follow.”

“It is a proud moment for us in Glendale to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh. Artsakh has been an Armenian region for millennia and is an integral part of Armenian culture and history. Since the 1990 war of independence, my family has been involved in treating injured soldiers and rebuilding the hospitals in and around Stepanakert,” said Glendale City Council member, Ara Najarian. “Long live Artsakh. The quarter million residents of Glendale stand by your side.”

“This was the right thing to do both as a city and as Americans who want to move our leaders in DC, who have the power to end this conflict, to do the right thing and bring peace to Artsakh and the region.” said Glendale City Council member, Ardy Kassakhian. “No one should question where this council stands on issues of human rights and justice.”

“ANCA Glendale now calls on the City to fully divest all city funds from investments connected to the governments of Turkey and Azerbaijan. Furthermore, as a community we need to take concrete steps to ensure that Turkish-made and Azerbaijani-made products are not in the hands of Glendale consumers. We cannot allow our dollars to fund terrorist Turkey and Azerbaijan’s war efforts,” said Petrosian.

“I want to assure the council and the community that starting on September 27th and forward, I will not be purchasing from any issue that does business with the Genocidal countries of Turkey and Azerbaijan,” said City of Glendale Treasurer, Rafi Manoukian.

ANCA Glendale advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s Armenian American community and promotes increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.