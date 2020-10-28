Artsakh Army Commander Recovering, Receives ‘Hero of Artsakh’ Honor

Lieutenant General Jalal Harutyunyan, who served as Minister of Defense of Artsakh until Tuesday, when he was relieved of his duties because of injuries he sustained on the battleground, is said to the recovering. On Wednesday, Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan bestowed the “Hero of Artsakh” honor to high-ranking military leader, who was also the commander of the Artsakh Armed Forces.

Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan told Armpress that there were no complications in Harutyunyan’s recovery.

After he was injured, President Harutyunyan appointed Lieutenant General Mikayel Arzumanyan on Tuesday to be the new Minister of Defense and Commander of the military.

President Harutyunyan also awarded Jalal Harutyunyan with the Hero of Artsakh title.

The “Hero of Artsakh” honor to Lieutenant-General Jalal Harutyunyan is for his exemplary service, bravery and courage demonstrated during the defense of the Homeland.

President Harutyunyan offered his gratitude to Jalal Harutyunyan for his heroic efforts, in both commanding the Armed Forces and its staff and bravery on frontlines.

“Jalal Harutyunyan is our hero,” said President Harutyunyan. “We must educate generations with his example. Thank you, General. It is an honor,” said Harutyunyan.