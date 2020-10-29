3 Armenian Demonstrators Stabbed in Fresno

In Fresno, three people have been hospitalized with stab wounds after a suspect attacked an Armenian demonstration that was being held in the northern part of the city in support of Armenia and Artsakh.

The incident took place at about 6:40 p.m. happened at an intersection, where about 150 demonstrators had blocked off the road, ABC30 News reported.

That’s when one agitated driver came out of his vehicle and had a verbal exchange with the protesters, police told ABC30.

“He was cussing us out and threatening us that he is going to damage our cars and also kill us,” Katarina Melikian, who was at the rally told the news channel. The suspect first tore the group’s banner, then went back to his vehicle and took a wooden stick and began swinging it violently at the protesters.

As demonstrators attempted to fend him off, he allegedly pulled out a knife and started slashing.

One of the victims was slashed in the arm, another in the chest, and a third’s finger was sliced. All three are young men between the ages of 18 and 26 and are expected to recover.

Police said the suspect fled the scene and rammed into other cars.

“We don’t stand for hate at all. We stand against hate, we stand against racism,” said Sosi Dzhugarrian, a demonstrator.

“We are not going to stop fighting for our country,” said Melikian who added that the incident would not discourage their cause.

Police say the suspect, who is already under arrest, faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon.