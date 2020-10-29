Turkey Seen Inciting Terror Attacks in France

France is under a “maximum alert” after one woman was reportedly almost decapitated and two other people were stabbed to death on Thursday following a knife attack at the Basilica of Notre-Dame in the French city of Nice that also left several others wounded, according to multiple reports.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi suggested that the Thursday morning attack seemed to be terror-related. Estrosi said the attacker shouted “Allahu akbar!” repeatedly as police apprehended him and that “the meaning of his gesture left no doubt.”

French officials are treating the terror attack as an act of terrorism, reported the Associated Press.

Other attacks were reported Thursday in the southern French city of Avignon and in the Saudi city of Jiddah, where, according to the state-run Saudi news agency, a guard at the French consulate there was stabbed by a man, who was later arrested, according to AP.

These attacks follow the gruesome beheading of Samuel Paty by a man of Chechen origin. Paty, a teacher, has shown his students cartoons of Islam’s Prophet Mohammed in a civics class.

French lawmaker Valérie Boyer, who has introduced a resolution in the French Senate for Artsakh’s recognition, called on France to impose tough sanctions on Turkey.

Boyer posted a video on social media and stated that Turks in the French city of Vienne have attacked the police. “Turks attacked the police and want to catch Armenians as they did in 1915. How long will France stay silent? How long are we going to close our eyes on Turkish expansionism?” Boyer said.

Armenian demonstrators near Paris were attacked by men wielding knives and hammers on Wednesday, injuring protesters who were gathered in support of Artsakh.

Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its leader President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as their affiliated media outlets have been inciting “retaliation” against France for the past week.

Erdogan called French President Emanuel Macron mentally unstable, citing his support of “anti Islam” forces, as well as his position on the ongoing Karabakh conflict. Macron was the first to reveal the participation of Ankara-backed terrorists in the aggressive attacks against Artsakh. Erdogan has also called for a boycott of French products.

This prompted Macron to recall France’s ambassador to Turkey for “consultations.”

Erdogan has also threatened to sue France’s leading satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, claiming that the magazine was pushing an anti-Muslim agenda. The magazine was the scene of the gruesome terror attack a few years back after publishing a cartoon of Prophet Mohammed. It was the same cartoon that resulted in the beheading of the teacher earlier this month.

Ankara has been fueling a crisis in France, with the aim of cornering official Paris into submission. However, French leaders have said that Islamist extremists must be stopped in an effort to quell the spread of radicalism in the country.