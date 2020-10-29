‘Enemy is 5 Kilometers from Shushi,’ Warns Artsakh President

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan, in video remarks from Shushi, warned that Azerbaijani forces have reached five kilometers from Shushi, urging the nation to rise up to beat the aggression.

“Today, in this decisive historical moment, when the Turkish-Azerbaijani and terrorist gangs, using their entire military resources, undertook an offensive at Artsakh, aimed at extermination and exile of all Artsakh Armenians, who have been living on their native soil for millennia, from their Homeland, we carry on a life and death struggle, in unequal conditions in every respect,” said Harutyunyan.

“Now they are threatening our Homeland and our existence not only along the entire frontline, but have also invested serious military resources in the direction of Shushi, in order to capture the proud Armenian town-fortress at any cost,” added Harutyunyan.

“Shushi is not just a town, it is the symbol of the determination of the Armenian people to live in their own cradle, a symbol of the victories of the Armenian people. Shoushi is the beating heart of all Armenians,” warned Harutyunyan.

“As the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Artsakh, I once again call on each and every one of you to unite and defend our Shushi, our Artsakh, our national dignity,” said Harutyunyan.