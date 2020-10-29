U.S. Embassy in Armenia Issues Travel Warning

The United States Embassy in Yerevan issued a travel warning urging U.S. citizens to keep away from “all of Ararat, Vayots Dzor and Syunik provinces,” and not to travel to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Below is the statement.

The U.S. Embassy in Armenia urges U.S. citizens to exercise caution when traveling within Armenia. The U.S. Embassy has instructed Embassy employees and their families not to travel to the areas listed below and urges U.S. citizens to avoid travel to:

Tavush province east of the M4 and M16 Highways north of the Dilijan National Park and up to the border with Georgia.

Gegharkunik province east and south of Lake Sevan and east of the M10 Highway.

All of Ararat, Vayots Dzor, and Syunik provinces.

The U.S. Embassy will continue to monitor the security situation and provide additional information as needed.