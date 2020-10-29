U.S. Embassy in Armenia Issues Travel Warning

Below is the statement.
The U.S. Embassy in Armenia urges U.S. citizens to exercise caution when traveling within Armenia. The U.S. Embassy has instructed Embassy employees and their families not to travel to the areas listed below and urges U.S. citizens to avoid travel to:
Tavush province east of the M4 and M16 Highways north of the Dilijan National Park and up to the border with Georgia.
Gegharkunik province east and south of Lake Sevan and east of the M10 Highway.
All of Ararat, Vayots Dzor, and Syunik provinces.
The U.S. Embassy will continue to monitor the security situation and provide additional information as needed.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.