‘I am Blind, But I Take Action, While the Wold Sees and Doesn’t Act,’ Says Artsakh Human Rights Defender

Artsakh Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan, who lost his sight from a mine explosion when he was a child during the Artsakh Liberation War of the 1990s, called on the international community to take action seeing what Azerbaijan is doing against the civilian population population of Artsakh.

‘I am blind,” Beglaryan said. “But I take action, while the wold sees and doesn’t act,’ said Beglaryan, who since Sept. 27 has created the hashtag #Don’tBeBlind.

Speaking from Stepanakert’s central market, which was bombed by Azerbaijani forces on Saturday, Beglaryan’s appeal for action is an urgent call for the international community to coalesce around the horrific humanitarian crisis unfolding in Artsakh at the hands of Azerbaijan.

‘’Ironically, this shelling happened just after the agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs mediation, saying that the parties will not deliberately target civilian structures. But as you can see they targeted a civilian structure in downtown Stepanakert, far away from any military positions. And because of this shelling many shops have been destroyed or damaged seriously and there are lots material losses. Azerbaijan also shelled residential areas of Stepanakert, Shushi, Martuni, Martakert and other towns and villages,’’ Beglaryan said, adding that a civilian has died as a result of the Azerbaijani shelling.

“This means that Azerbaijan is continuing its war crimes against the civilian population of Artsakh. Azerbaijan is deliberately targeting civilian structures and vital buildings in order to deepen the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh,” said Beglaryan.

“In this situation, I see a lot of destruction, despite the fact that I am blind.I am blind,” explained Beglaryan. “I see it by touching them.”

Beglaryan said that the inaction by the international community is allowing Azerbaijan, backed by Turkey and its paid mercenaries and terrorists, to continue its aggression against civilians.

“The international community should start taking action and stop talking. Don’t Be Blind,” said Beglaryan.