Glendale Mayor, City Councilmembers Visit Armenia’s Consul General

GLENDALE—The leadership of the City of Glendale visited the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles on Friday and met with Consul General Ambassador Armen Baibourtian.

Mayor Vrej Agajanian presented the resolution unanimously passed by the city council to recognize Artsakh days earlier.

Ambassador Baibourtian thanked the Glendale City Council for the resolution recognizing Artsakh’s independence. He also emphasized the significance of recognition of the Artsakh Republic by other cities in California and other states in the Western United States.

The meeting focused on a discussion about the situation created by the large-scale war unleashed by Azerbaijan and Turkey against Artsakh and Armenia. The participants of the meeting exchanged views on the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression, war crimes against the civilian population, and numerous human rights violations.

The issue of providing much-needed humanitarian aid to Artsakh was also discussed. The Glendale City Councilmembers expressed their support for Armenia and Artsakh during the difficult period of the war, expressing hope that a peaceful resolution would be found soon for the ongoing war.

From l to r: Roubik Golanyan, Assistant City Manager; Ardashes Kassakhian, Glendale City Council Member; Vrej Agajanian, Glendale Mayor; Ambassador Armen Baibourtian; and Glendale City Councilmembers Daniel Brotman and Ara Najarian.