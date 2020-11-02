BY TALAR SARKISSIAN

“The first Christian nation, a modern democracy on the front lines of freedom – is at risk of a second genocide by Azerbaijan and its Turkish/ISIS allies!”

– ANCA

It may seem unimportant to the onlooker, but we will not capitulate. The sacred lands of Artsakh and Armenia are vital to my existence. It is challenging for me to share this emotion with someone who is not invested in the struggle of its people the way I am in mine, and the way Armenians are in theirs. I will try. Have you ever felt a deep, painful burn in your heart about something? Anything? Now amplify that times a hundred. No, amplify it by 13 million.

From young to old, we yearn to go back to our homeland, but because our cries went unheard in 1915 we have yet to recover from the generational trauma. Now, 105 years on, it is unbelievable that again our cries are going unheard yet again.

The UN is meant to serve a purpose, but they have not taken any action. It has been 30 days of unaddressed war crimes and breaches of ceasefires, and they STILL REMAIN SILENT! “MAINTAIN INTERNATIONAL PEACE AND SECURITY” is their motto, inaction is their practice.

As a proud member of the LA Diaspora, I know the accomplishments my brothers and sisters from all across the world are capable of. We came together, and will continue to do so until these unlawful acts of aggression towards humanity are brought to a halt. I do not think Erdoğan and Aliyev realize the power of the Armenian youth, that we simply will not stop until our brothers and sisters live peacefully.

We will go to the fullest extent to make sure they go to school without worrying if the air raid sirens are going to sound. We will not stop until Artsakh is recognized as an independent nation, until its citizens have the right to live peacefully without any dictators threatening their peace. The people of the republic of Artsakh have the right to live peacefully.

Talar Sarkissian is a sophomore at the Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School.