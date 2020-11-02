Iran Will Not Tolerate Terrorists Near Its Borders, Says Tehran

Iran will not tolerate the presence of terrorists near its borders, the country’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said, commenting on the involvement of Turkey-backed mercenary-terrorists in the military operations unleashed by Azerbaijan against Nagorno Karabakh, IRNA reported.

“As for the terrorists we are almost sure that they have participated in the clashes. We have stated that this action is not beneficial to anyone. During and before the negotiations we have told the Armenian and Azerbaijani officials, as well as Russia and Turkey that Iran will not tolerate this,” Zarif said, referencing a plan that Iran proposed to stem the Karabakh conflict. The plan was presented by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi, who traveled to Baku, Moscow, Yerevan and Ankara to discuss Iran’s proposal.

In announcing Iran’s objections, Zarif hinted revealed a portion of Iran’s peace proposal, the details of which have not been publicized.

“We believe that the war will inflict most damage on regional countries and so these countries should have the most influence on ending the war,” said Zarif.

“In this context, and framework, and without undermining other mechanism, such as the [OSCE] Minsk [Group], we pursued this dialogues and presented our goals,” added the minister.