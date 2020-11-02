Artsakh Forces Successfully Quash Azeri Attacks

Artsakh’ Defense Army forces successfully thwarted all attacks by Azerbaijan on Monday, reported Armenia’s Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan during his daily briefing.

He explained that while fighting still continued across Artsakh, the Defense Army quashed all attack on three to four fronts, with Azerbaijani forces actively using aerial capabilities to bomb areas.

Earlier on Monday, the spokesperson of Artsakh’s Defense Ministry Suren Sarumyan said that the Defense Army’s reconnaissance efforts detected all attempted attacks, which were thwarted.

The Azerbaijani armed forces have again used virtually their entire arsenal against Artsakh, the spokesperson of the Artsakh Defense Army Suren Sarumyan said on November 2.

“These attempts were mostly targeting Shushi, however generally the situation was tense along the entire frontline. In addition, the adversary again attempted to use drones near Stepanakert, but the drones were shot down by the Artsakh air defense forces,” Sarumyan said.

“[Azerbaijan] continued bombing peaceful settlements with rocket-artillery. At the south-eastern direction attempting to advance armored equipment to the frontline. The Defense Army countermeasures eliminated one Azerbaijani tank, and the other tanks retreated,” said the Artsakh Defense Army.

The soldiers of the Shahen Meghrian volunteer brigade were involved in close combat with a 22-person unit of the Turkish special operations task force nears the village of Avetaranots in Askeran, Artsakh.

The volunteer forces neutralized 20 Turkish commandos during recent defensive operations.

“The commander said they could have neutralized the remaining two if they wanted to, but they didn’t, so that they could flee and tell their own troops what they have witnessed,” Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan commented.

Meanwhile Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan met with the fighters of the Shahen Meghruan and Vladimir Balayan volunteer brigades and presented them with military honors for their “invaluable role” in defending the homeland.

Hovhannisyan, the Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson said that the capabilities of Azerbaijan’s ground forces has been seriously damaged and now the Ankara-backed mercenaries are Azerbaijan’s main hope.

‘’Today we presented the second mercenary-terrorist who confessed in detail about his recruitment, payments he received and how he was deployed by Azerbaijan,” said Hovhannisyan.

He added that the Armenian side possesses information about where, in which directions and how the mercenary-terrorists are used and the specifics of their mission.

The Artsakh Armed Forces downed two drones, destroyed and seized an armored vehicle of an Azerbaijani commander.

Over the weekend, Artsakh Armed Forces were able to push back Azerbaijani fighters in Berdzor (Lachin), and thwarted efforts to advance in that critical region of Artsakh.