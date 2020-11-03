Funeral Notice: Toros Chalian

TOROS CHALIAN

Born on May 26, 1929, Beirut, Lebanon

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and relative Toros Chalian, who passed away on Friday October 30, 2020, after a long-term illness.

Funeral services will take place on Monday Nov 9, 12:30 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

He is survived by his:

Daughter, Alice Chalian-Manoukian and Arthur Manoukian

Son, Armen and Maro Chalian

Granddaughter, Meline and Aram Yacoubian

Grandson, Raffi Chalian

Grandson, Haig Manoukian

Granddaughter, Sevana Chalian

Sister-in-law, Maral Chalian and Family

Brother, Varoujan and Zarouhi Chalian and Family

Brother, Zareh and Annie Chalian and Family

Sister Maro Chalian-Read and Family

In-law, Azniv Minassian and Family

And the entire Chalian, Kulajian, Read, Khachatօurian, Panu, Chamsarian, Koutsellis and Douzdjian families, in-laws, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Relief Society (ARS Artsakh Fund, “In Memory of Toros Chalian,” 517 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91202).