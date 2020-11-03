Funeral Notice: Toros Chalian

TOROS CHALIAN
Born on May 26, 1929, Beirut, Lebanon
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and relative Toros Chalian, who passed away on Friday October 30, 2020, after a long-term illness.
Funeral services will take place on Monday Nov 9, 12:30 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
He is survived by his:
Daughter, Alice Chalian-Manoukian and Arthur Manoukian
Son, Armen and Maro Chalian
Granddaughter, Meline and Aram Yacoubian
Grandson, Raffi Chalian
Grandson, Haig Manoukian
Granddaughter, Sevana Chalian
Sister-in-law, Maral Chalian and Family
Brother, Varoujan and Zarouhi Chalian and Family
Brother, Zareh and Annie Chalian and Family
Sister Maro Chalian-Read and Family
In-law, Azniv Minassian and Family
And the entire Chalian, Kulajian, Read, Khachatօurian, Panu, Chamsarian, Koutsellis and Douzdjian families, in-laws, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Relief Society (ARS Artsakh Fund, “In Memory of Toros Chalian,” 517 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91202).
