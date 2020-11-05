Fresno County Supervisors Recognize Artsakh

FRESNO—The Fresno County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the acts of violence against Artsakh and Armenia and calling upon the United States Congress to support an immediate ceasefire, and reaffirming its support for a free and independent Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (Artsakh).

The supervisors said that Turkey and Azerbaijan have attacked Artsakh and Armenia, targeting non-combatant civilians, threatening the security and sovereignty of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (Artsakh) through hostile acts.

The document recalled that in April 2013, the County of Fresno became the first County in the State of California to officially recognize the independence of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (Artsakh). In that resolution, the Supervisors of the Fresno County noted that Artsakh is a historic Armenian province and has since maintained all the characteristics of a free country, despite continued attacks by Azerbaijan.

On October 12, the Fresno City Council adopted a resolution recognizing Artsakh as a free

and independent country. The document also stated that Turkey and Azerbaijan have begun attacking Artsakh and Armenia, targeting civilians, using suicide drones and ISIS mercenaries, with the mission of continuing genocide.

Armenia’s Consul General to Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian commended the efforts of Berj Apkarian, the Honorary Consul of Armenia in Fresno.