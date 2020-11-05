Armenian Trade & Labor Association Urges Community to Take Action on Artsakh

The Armenian Trade and Labor Association this week called on the Armenian community to remain active on social media and to contact elected officials in support of Artsakh.

In a letter sent to community member the organization condemned Azerbaijan and Turkey aggression against Armenia and Artsakh, which has seen myriad human right violations against Armenians.

“Last month Azerbaijan launched an attack on Artsakh by shelling innocent civilians. This continued unprovoked warfare continues. After multiple attempts of peace talks, Azerbaijan continues to have a blatant disregard and disrespect of human rights violations and continues to target innocent Armenians in Artsakh. Together Turkey, Azerbaijan, and paid Jihadists are massacring thousands of Armenian people- THIS MUST BE STOPPED!,” said the organization in the letter.

The signatories also urged the Armenian community:

Post on your personal and business social media to show that you condemn the attacks and support peace for Armenia

Contact your elected officials and ask that they engage in encouraging a ceasefire and support the Armenian people

Support Armenian owned businesses and businesses who support Armenian issues

Make a contribution to Armeniafund.org for humanitarian aid to help the soldiers and innocent Armenians

“Armenia needs peace and justice and by engaging in the above mentioned ways you can help us make a difference,” said the letter. “Together as a unified voice we have strength to bring about change. We ask that you join us in lending your name to support Armenian owned businesses and companies who stand with Armenia.”

The following businesses signed the appeal to the community.

Advibe.com

Arnie’s Coffee Inc.

Arnie’s Café Inc.

Barrett Farms LLC

Ca Links

Cal State Consulting

Cannabis Waste Solutions

Chick Next Door LLC

Curagenics

Cure Production Saticoy

Fire Lounge

Garden on Foothill Inc.

HIFLYcana

Icelink

ILYFTED Noho

ILYFTED Studio City

J&M Wholesale Tires

La Brea Liquor

LA Cannabis Company

Munchies Distribution Inc.

Munchies Mart Inc.

Munchies Hookah Inc.

No Limit Training Facility

Papillion International Bakery

Natural Aid Cannabis Boutique

Pipeline Films

Road Map Consultants, LLC

Safe Care Packaging Inc.

SCPC Inc.

SIVA

Skinnabis CBD Inc.

Target Management Corporation

The Reefinery Inc.

Viva Distro