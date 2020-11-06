‘We Have the Most Powerful Weapon: Ourselves and Our Unity,’ President Sarkissian Tells the Nation

President Armen Sarkissian on Friday, in an address to the nation, called for unity at the time of war, urging all political forces to unite in the name of the homeland, which is at war. He also touched on the global coronavirus pandemic as cases have surged since the beginning of the war in late September.

Below is the translated text of the president’s appeal to the nation.

Dear compatriots,

For more than a month, Artsakh, Armenia, and the entire Armenian nation have been fighting in a patriotic war, a war unleashed by Azerbaijan and Turkey, and a war against international terrorism.

Our brave military units and volunteers are fighting selflessly, without sparing their lives.

They are fighting for freedom and dignity, for their Homeland.

We bow to our fallen heroes and their families.

My condolences to all mothers and fathers who lost their sons, wives who lost their husbands, sisters who lost their brothers, grandparents who lost their grandchildren…

For us victory in this war means defending our home, our culture, our values, and our faith, it means doing everything to prevent a second genocide.

It means a war in honor of the memory of our heroes—the memory of our martyred heroes.

The patriotic war that started about 30 years ago continues.

I have often been asked how we managed to win with our unhealed wounds, a devastated economy and being virtually unarmed after the earthquake thirty years ago.

Our victory may have seemed impossible to some people, but not to us.

Thirty years ago, we did not have a strong economy, roads, fuel, we did not have enough weapons.

However, we won because we had the most powerful weapon, ourselves and our unity.

Even today, some people ask me: what is the guarantee of our victory today?

My answer has not changed: our unity.

I want to urge our political forces, politicians and public figures to be as united and consolidate as our people are. Follow the example of the people.

Dear compatriots,

In addition to the enemy attacking Artsakh, we have another enemy—the coronavirus pandemic, which is taking lives every day.

My condolences to the families and relatives of our compatriots who fell victim to the epidemic.

In the fight against coronavirus, too, victory depends on us, on how united, consolidated, organized and disciplined we will be …

I would like to express my special thanks to those in the frontlines of this struggle, to all health care workers, from doctors to nurses and orderlies, paramedics, ambulance drivers and technical staff, who selflessly are fighting the coronavirus day and night. They are on the forefront of another frontline…

Dear compatriots in Artsakh, Armenia and in the Diaspora,

Thank you for all your efforts and determination, your compassion and empathy, your unity and discipline, and for your support that you provide in various ways and means.

Continue your support—material and moral—through donations and charity, connections and knowledge, your direct participation or remote presence.

Realizing the seriousness of the moment and the urgency of uniting around the homeland, all the Armenians immediately joined in the work of the All-Armenian Fund, which turned into a nationwide movement.

I would like to thank all the donors from the Diaspora and Armenia.

By making donations to the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, you are helping to address the plight of Artsakh families and refugees in Armenia, and to rebuild destroyed schools and homes.

I call on all Armenian businessmen, benefactors, organizations, individuals living in Armenia, and throughout the Diaspora, to do their utmost for the security of the Armenian people.

Our hope is ourselves and our true friends.

We will build our victory together.

God bless Artsakh, Armenia and all our people.