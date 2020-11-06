Funeral Notice: Hilda Der-Boghossian 

HILDA DER-BOGHOSSIAN

Born on January 20, 1934, Tehran

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and relative Hilda Der-Boghossian, which took place on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in Los Angeles, California.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 12, 3 p.m. at her gravesite located in the Court of Liberty, Gardens of Heritage, Lot 2302-4, Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068.

In accordance to the social distancing rules and requirements set by the L.A. County Department of Public Health, attendees are requested to abide by all social distancing measures, including wearing masks, standing six feet apart from each other, and avoiding physical contact.

She is survived by her:

Son, Ara and Maggie Gharapetian

Son, Allen and Beatris Gharapetian

Son, Aris and Katherine Gharapetian

Grandchildren, Brandon, Alyssa, Celine, Alec, and Anthony Gharapetian

Sister, Medik Hovanessian

Brother, Marty and Cathy Der-Boghossian

Niece, Edith and Edo Hartoonian

Niece Elin Hovanessian

Nephew, Sergio Der-Boghossian

Nephew, Enzo and Dawn Der-Boghossian

And the entire relatives and friends

Please note that, due to the inability to congregate inside, there will not be a wake reception after the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, we request to please donate to the Armenia Fund in Hilda’s memory