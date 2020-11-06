Funeral Notice: Hilda Der-Boghossian 

HILDA DER-BOGHOSSIAN
Born on January 20, 1934, Tehran
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and relative Hilda Der-Boghossian, which took place on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in Los Angeles, California.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 12, 3 p.m. at her gravesite located in the Court of Liberty, Gardens of Heritage, Lot 2302-4, Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068.
In accordance to the social distancing rules and requirements set by the L.A. County Department of Public Health, attendees are requested to abide by all social distancing measures, including wearing masks, standing six feet apart from each other, and avoiding physical contact.
She is survived by her:
Son, Ara and Maggie Gharapetian
Son, Allen and Beatris Gharapetian
Son, Aris and Katherine Gharapetian
Grandchildren, Brandon, Alyssa, Celine, Alec, and Anthony Gharapetian
Sister, Medik Hovanessian
Brother, Marty and Cathy Der-Boghossian
Niece, Edith and Edo Hartoonian
Niece Elin Hovanessian
Nephew, Sergio Der-Boghossian
Nephew, Enzo and Dawn Der-Boghossian
And the entire relatives and friends
Please note that, due to the inability to congregate inside, there will not be a wake reception after the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, we request to please donate to the Armenia Fund in Hilda’s memory
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.